But despite the shift in progressive attitudes, a majority of Romanians still oppose legalising same-sex unions (Photo: PES)

Support for gay marriage doubles in Romania

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

A new study has shown that Romanians are increasingly more tolerant towards LGBTI rights - with 43 percent saying that they support a legal form of same-sex union in Romania, either as civil unions or marriage.

That number has doubled since 2016, when a citizens' initiative to alter the Romanian constitution to explicitly reference marriage as a union between a man and a woman was launched.

That citizens' initiative gathered over three million signatures - substantially more than ...

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

