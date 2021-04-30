Support for gay marriage doubles in Romania

A new study has shown that Romanians are increasingly more tolerant towards LGBTI rights - with 43 percent saying that they support a legal form of same-sex union in Romania, either as civil unions or marriage.
That number has doubled since 2016, when a citizens' initiative to alter the Romanian constitution to explicitly reference marriage as a union between a man and a woman was launched.
That citizens' initiative gathered over three million signatures - substantially more than ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.