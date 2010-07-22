Macedonia struggling to attract foreign investment

The Macedonian government is bringing home at least five out of the 30 people tasked with promoting the country's economic credentials three years after they began their mission.
Until now, the overall success of the promoters of the "new investment heaven in Europe" has not really been visible.
Other than meeting with representatives from hundreds of potential investors, the programme did not result in any real financial gain for the Balkan country, despite the hope that the ten...
