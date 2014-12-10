Skype among newly revealed Luxembourg tax deals

Political pressure on European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is set to rise again after newly-revealed documents show an additional 35 companies, including Walt Disney and Skype, using Luxembourg's tax regime to avoid paying taxes.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which in November broke the story it titled Luxembourg Leaks, Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here