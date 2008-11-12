The twin problems of European elections

With the next European elections less than a year away, MEPs and their political parties are already thinking about attention-getting themes and turnout, the twin problems that have dogged the EU assembly since direct elections began in 1979.
But next year's June vote has been elevated to something of a milestone with Brussels for the first time trying to create what has so far remained an elusive entity: a European political space.
It took the political earthquakes of the French ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here