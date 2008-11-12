Ad
euobserver
Turnout hovered near the 30 percent mark in several member states in the last elections in 2004. (Photo: Wikipedia)

The twin problems of European elections

by Honor Mahony,

With the next European elections less than a year away, MEPs and their political parties are already thinking about attention-getting themes and turnout, the twin problems that have dogged the EU assembly since direct elections began in 1979.

But next year's June vote has been elevated to something of a milestone with Brussels for the first time trying to create what has so far remained an elusive entity: a European political space.

It took the political earthquakes of the French ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Barroso admits legitimacy problem for commission president post
MEPs to fight low turnout in European elections
Turnout hovered near the 30 percent mark in several member states in the last elections in 2004. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections