EU's first-ever 'Eurovision' song stirs controversy

EU institutions, on Thursday (1 April), unveiled a first-ever and immediately controversial entry into the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the Netherlands in May.
The song, called 'The EU is Alive', is a pop-homage to a hit from the 1965 musical The Sound of Music.
It is being added to a line-up of 39 national semi-finalists for the first time in the event's 65-year history to boost public morale in the pandemic.
"In a period of anxiety, the EU needs to show we care...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
