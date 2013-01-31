Ad
Fogh Rasmussen: 'The security challenges of the 21st century ... will not go away as we focus on fixing our economies' (Photo: Nato)

Nato chief: EU must spend more on military

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen has urged EU countries to spend more on defence despite the economic crisis or risk losing US solidarity.

He said in a foreword to the alliance's report on 2012, out on Thursday (31 January), that: "If current defence spending trends were to continue, that would limit the practical ability of Nato's European nations to work together with their...

Fogh Rasmussen: 'The security challenges of the 21st century ... will not go away as we focus on fixing our economies' (Photo: Nato)

