Winning the Car Wars

Lockdowns in response to the coronavirus mean quieter cities, clearer skies and easier breathing.
For many city dwellers the lack of cars has been a revelation amid the suffering and loss inflicted by Covid-19. Now some cities are putting plans to keep cars out into hyperdrive.
Those moves foretell the kind of Europe where living together more sustainably becomes the norm. But such...
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
