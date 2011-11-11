Ad
euobserver
Berlin. Russia has retaliated against the US by creating its own list of American persona non grata (Photo: Wolfgang Staudt)

Germany considering EU visa ban on Russian officials

Magnitsky Affair
by Andrew Rettman, HELSINKI,

The German government is considering the merits of an EU visa ban on Russian officials implicated in the murder of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Markus Loning, the German foreign ministry's commissioner for human rights, told EUobserver on the margins of a conference on Russia in Helsinki on Thursday (10 November): "We're discussing it. It is an option that my office is bringing to the table, into the debate. I can't say I have completely convinced the rest of the government, but it is some...

Magnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



