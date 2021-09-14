Norway turns left, elects Støre as new leader

After eight years, Erna Solberg's tenure as prime minister ended last night: Norway made a left turn and a centre-left government will take over.

Shortly after 11PM on Monday (13 September), Solberg placed a congratulatory call to Jonas Gahr Støre, the leader of the Arbeiderpartiet (Labour party) and the all-but certain next prime minister of the country.

In his victory speech, Støre underlined that a large majority of Norwegians voted for a change in government. The five partie...