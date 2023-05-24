EU export credits insure decades of fossil-fuel in Mozambique

European governments are phasing out fossil fuels at home, but continuing their financial support for fossil mega-projects abroad. This is despite the EU agreeing last year to decarbonise export credits — insurance on risky non-EU projects provided with public money by an export credit agency (ECA).

EU member states have so far failed to translate this into policy, leaving the door open to finance polluting projects in the Global South. With this work still to be done, it is now up to t...