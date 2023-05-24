Ad
Gas developments in Mozambique are sparking violent conflict, displacement and lost livelihoods within local communities (Photo: Farah Nabil)

EU export credits insure decades of fossil-fuel in Mozambique

Africa
Green Economy
Opinion
by Marius Troost and Alexandra Gerasimcikova, Utrecht/Brussels,

European governments are phasing out fossil fuels at home, but continuing their financial support for fossil mega-projects abroad. This is despite the EU agreeing last year to decarbonise export credits — insurance on risky non-EU projects provided with public money by an export credit agency (ECA).

EU member states have so far failed to translate this into policy, leaving the door open to finance polluting projects in the Global South. With this work still to be done, it is now up to t...

AfricaGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marius Troost is senior policy advisor on public finance for Dutch environmental and human rights NGO Both ENDS. Alexandra Gerasimcikova is policy and advocacy officer at European public finance watchdog Counter Balance.

Gas developments in Mozambique are sparking violent conflict, displacement and lost livelihoods within local communities (Photo: Farah Nabil)

AfricaGreen EconomyOpinion

