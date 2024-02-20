Ad
African leaders unveiled a plan to harmonise the procurement of medicines at this weekend's AU summit in Ethiopia (Photo: EUobserver)

African leaders unveil continent-wide plan to buy medicines

Africa
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

African leaders have promised to establish a continent-wide regime to buy medicines at this weekend's annual African Union summit in Addis Ababa, but momentum towards a pan-African medicines agency remains stalled.

In a statement on Monday (19 February), the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), announced the creation of a pooled African medicines procurement mechanism, promising that this could drive "a new era of predictable demand for African manufacturers,...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

