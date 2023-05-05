Ad
euobserver
Drought is a growing problem, but many countries lack the means to cushion the impact of global warming (Photo: Caritas Africa/Zambia)

Debt crisis undermines climate action in the Global South

Africa
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A large proportion of the world is at risk of falling behind due to an escalating debt burden.

Investment in clean energy, electric vehicles and electric heating are beating the International Energy Agency's expectations by ...

AfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU in whirlwind of Africa diplomacy. Did it work?
What does the global debt crisis mean for the EU Global Gateway?
The battle to fix the 'rigged' financial system needs a strong African voice
Drought is a growing problem, but many countries lack the means to cushion the impact of global warming (Photo: Caritas Africa/Zambia)

Tags

AfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections