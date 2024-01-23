Ad
euobserver
Ukraine received in 2022 more aid in a single year than any country since records began, according to new data this week — although some of that was spent on refugees inside EU (Photo: Matt Brown)

Aid for Ukraine breaks records, but 7.4 percent cut for Africa

Africa
Ukraine
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

Ukraine received in 2022 more aid in a single year than any country since records began, according to new data published this week.

The $29bn [€27.8bn] received by Ukraine in 2022 from the Development Assistance Committee's (DAC) 24 members and multilateral institutions was the most that any country has ever received in one year. Ukraine is still at war with Russia nearly two years after it was invaded in February 2022.

However, that figure was eclipsed by the $31bn spent on in-c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU states spending development aid on themselves, report finds
How should EU reform the humanitarian aid system?
EU to approve €1.1bn Ukraine aid package
Ukraine received in 2022 more aid in a single year than any country since records began, according to new data this week — although some of that was spent on refugees inside EU (Photo: Matt Brown)

Tags

AfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections