Aid for Ukraine breaks records, but 7.4 percent cut for Africa

Ukraine received in 2022 more aid in a single year than any country since records began, according to new data published this week.

The $29bn [€27.8bn] received by Ukraine in 2022 from the Development Assistance Committee's (DAC) 24 members and multilateral institutions was the most that any country has ever received in one year. Ukraine is still at war with Russia nearly two years after it was invaded in February 2022.

However, that figure was eclipsed by the $31bn spent on in-c...