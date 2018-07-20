Friday

20th Jul 2018

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Juncker White House trip trumps the agenda This WEEK

  • 'All efforts to divide Europeans are in vain,' Jean-Claude Juncker (l) said ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump

By

Relations between the EU and the US will top the news agenda this week, with European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to the White House on Wednesday (25 July) - just days after US president Donald Trump called the EU a "foe".

Both sides said the meeting will focus on "improving transatlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership," with US tariffs on steel and aluminium and the threat of additional tariffs on cars at the centre of the talks.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • The commission will present proposals to manage arrivals of migrants who have been rescued at sea (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Juncker, who will be accompanied by trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, said he will "repeat European arguments" against US measures.

"It seems that relations between partners and the EU and the European Union have to be better explained," he told journalists on 17 July.

He said that he "would like the US president to understand that when it is about trade, the EU, its single market, are one indivisible entity," and that "all efforts to divide Europeans are in vain."

Juncker was invited by Trump in June, in an attempt to decrease tensions on trade after the US decision on tariffs and a disastrous G7 summit in Canada.

"We will try everything to avoid a trade war," German chancellor Angela Merkel said when EU leaders confirmed Juncker would go to Washington.

But during a recent trip in Europe, Trump has attacked the EU for its trade policies.

"EU is very difficult. I respect the leaders of those countries. But, in a trade sense, they've really taken advantage of us," he said in an interview while in Scotland.

On Thursday (19 July), he reacted angrily to the €4.3bn fine imposed on Google by the European Commission for breaking EU antitrust rules, saying that the EU would "not for long" take advantage of the US.

Tit-for-tat

"We'll continue to react tit-for-tat to provocations", Juncker warned, referring to possible US tariffs on cars.

Malmstrom also said that the EU has "made clear" to the US that it is preparing counter-measures.

But on 19 July, US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said that is was "too soon" to way what Trump would decide.

Migration

In Brussels meanwhile, the European Commission will try to address the current political tensions over the management of migrant arrivals in the EU.

On Tuesday (24 July), it will present a proposal to create so-called controlled centres - facilities to welcome migrants who were rescued at sea and where it would be decided whether they can claim asylum.

The idea was proposed by French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte at the last EU summit after Italy refused to open its ports to migrant boats.

But the controlled centres will be "more a process than a place", an EU source said.

In line with Macron and Conte's idea, migrants will be dispatched in voluntary countries, on a case-by-case basis.

The commission's proposal will be about how decisions are taken, and how facilities set up when people arrive get a technical and financial support from the EU.

"It is an interim solution," a commission spokeswoman said on Friday, until a long-term reform of the EU asylum system is agreed.

In the meantime, she said, the commission will continue to coordinate the effort between voluntary member states.

The commission paper will be submitted to EU ambassadors on Wednesday and the process would be put in place as soon as member states agree to it.

The commission will also present a paper on the so-called disembarkation platforms - facilities outside the EU where migrants would be confined while waiting to be granted asylum or returned to their country.

Several countries, including Libya, have already refused to host such centres, and the commission paper will only present principles to make them compatible with an involvement of the UN refugee and migration agencies - if and when they happen.

Brexit

After a week where Brexit was much discussed in Brussels and in London, negotiations will continue in Brussels at expert level, in order to speed up the work and try to reach a withdrawal agreement by October.

Amid discussions over the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - which the EU wants to remain open after Brexit - a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference will take place on Wednesday (25 July).

The conference, whose role is to ensure dialogue and consultation to implement the Good Friday peace agreement, will focus on the lack of a devolved government shared between unionists and republicans in Belfast. But the impact of Brexit on the border and the agreement itself will be also discussed.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Trump did not misspeak on EU, says commission VP
  2. EU is 'foe', as Trump seeks to make friends with Putin
  3. EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation
EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation

The EU Commission urged companies, citizens, and member states to prepare in case the UK next March crashes out of the EU without a deal - on the day the new UK Brexit minister arrived in Brussels.

Poland's rule of law centre of attention This WEEK

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will appear in the European Parliament to give his vision on the future of Europe, but will also face questions about a controversial judicial reform.

EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation

The EU Commission urged companies, citizens, and member states to prepare in case the UK next March crashes out of the EU without a deal - on the day the new UK Brexit minister arrived in Brussels.

News in Brief

  1. Libyan PM rejects EU migrant camps idea
  2. Italy's Salvini to sue critical anti-mafia writer
  3. EU countries send aircraft to Sweden to help with wildfires
  4. British ex-commissioner's jobs called into question
  5. May to tell EU to drop Irish border 'backstop' idea
  6. Trump threatens EU over Google fine
  7. Spain withdraws arrest warrant for Catalan separatists
  8. EU readies counter-measures on possible US car tariffs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  2. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  4. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  9. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  12. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  2. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  4. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  5. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  7. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  8. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  10. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  12. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us