EU leaders hope to seal a UK exit deal at a summit this week, with leaders' aides to meet in Brussels on Monday (15 October) already to keep the ball rolling on talks.

Michel Barnier, the EU negotiator, will then brief the 27 European affairs ministers on the latest developments on Tuesday, ahead of the Brexit summit talks on Thursday night.

Crime scene: UK accused Russia of using nerve toxin in Salisbury, England, to try to kill a former spy in March (Photo: Peter)

Barnier last week raised hope a deal was in the air, enabling all parties to proceed with national ratifications in November in time for the UK's departure in March.

His offer - to keep either Northern Ireland or the whole of the UK in the EU customs union for now - is a red rag to a bull for hardline Brexiteers, however.

Details of the outline deal, which include stopping trucks on the Northern Irish border to scan bar codes and physical checks on animal products, might anger proponents of keeping a fully open border.

The issue has even raised concern on a return to violence after a decades-long sectarian conflict, which ended in 1998 and which was symbolised by British border watch-towers.

EU leaders will also call for progress on asylum law reform and the creation of a new EU border force to help catch irregular migrants.

But they are not in a position to announce new decisions on the contentious area, according to draft conclusions, seen by EUobserver, dated 8 October.

Migration has seen Italy, a favoured destination from Libya, block rescue boats and threaten to withhold funds from the EU budget.

It has also seen Hungary and Poland boycott an EU deal on burden sharing, prompting EU court cases.

Leaders will agree to create a new sanctions regime on people who violate international chemical weapons bans, with an eye on Russia's recent use of a nerve toxin in the UK.

They might also discuss new sanctions on cyber criminals, with an eye on Russia's recent plot to hack the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international watchdog in The Hague.

Fish and trade

They will get the chance to mingle with leaders of Asian states, including Kazakhstan, Korea, Japan, and Singapore at an EU-Asia summit at the end of the week.

The event will see the EU sign a free-trade pact with Singapore, amid tensions on world markets prompted by a US tariff war.

Earlier in the week, EU foreign ministers will meet counterparts from the six former-Soviet countries in their eastern neighbourhood.

They will urge Macedonian MPs to back a name-change deal with Greece, opening Skopje's door to EU and Nato membership.

They will also urge Bosnian Serbs not to tear the fragile federation apart after a pro-Russia nationalist won a recent election.

Agriculture ministers will the same day discuss fishing quotas in the Baltic Sea.

The figures are always hotly disputed by both fishermen and environmentalists.

Hot potato

But European affairs ministers will handle an even hotter potato the next day, when they discuss whether Hungary and Poland merit EU sanctions due to violations of EU values and rule of law.

EU veto-politics means they are unlikely to face punitive measures - the suspension of votes in the EU Council.

But the ministers will, also on Tuesday, discuss the next long-term EU budget, amid talk that unruly member states should get less money as a form of indirect punishment.

For their part, MEPs will on Thursday hold a hearing on whether EU passport sales by Cyprus, Malta, Hungary, and others are a gateway for financial crimes and tax evasion in the EU.

MEPs and EU officials will also hold a gaggle of meetings with US billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates on tackling world poverty and climate change.

The celebrity visit comes after Bono, the U2 singer, weighed in on similar issues in Brussels last week.