Friday

13th Sep 2019

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Brexit and new commission in focus This WEEK

  • Jean-Claude Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will take part in a parliamentary debate on Brexit (Photo: European Parliament)

By

As the Brexit deadline looms on 31 October, Monday (16 September) will see the first face-to-face meeting with EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and UK prime minister Boris Johnson - in Luxembourg, and for a working lunch.

Juncker will be on his way to the European parliament for its plenary meeting from his country, Luxembourg, hence the meeting will not take place in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"By common accord, they agreed to meet in Luxembourg on Monday," a commission spokesperson said Friday (13 September).

"It is taking place at a neutral location, which I will not divulge. It is a working lunch so you can imagine it is somewhere serving food," she added.

The UK is expected to come up with detailed alternative solutions to replace the backstop - the issue that was at the heart of the British parliament's rejection of the negotiated withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK.

It is not expected that Johnson will provide a workable alternative to Juncker, although the UK parliament has passed a law making it illegal for Johnson to go for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, and thus to ask for an extension from the EU if there is no deal by 19 October.

While a breakthrough is unlikely on Monday, the meeting is an important political moment before the EU summit in mid-October, where leaders could decide on an extension of Johnson will indeed ask for a delay.

Juncker will on Wednesday (18 September) participate in a parliamentary debate in Strasbourg over Brexit, after having held a discussion Tuesday with European Parliament president David Sassoli.

The parliament is also expected to adopt a resolution on Wednesday on Brexit that says another extension is possible but only in new circumstances.

"We are open to this but only provided that is for an overriding reason such as an election," Sassoli said Thursday, adding that, "this whole process has been terribly painful".

The resolution was worked out by the Brexit steering group led by former Liberal group leader Guy Verhofstadt. The socialist member of the group, MEP Roberto Gualtieri, left for Italy to take the ministry of economy and was replaced by Portuguese MEP Pedro Silva Pereira in the steering group.

Way of life

As parliamentary groups gear up to question the commission-designates from 30 September onwards, they have been so far reluctant to fire the first shots at some of the controversial commission candidates.

But groups have not shied away from criticising commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen's choice of name for an executive vice president portfolio "protecting the European way of life" incorporating migration.

The greens wanted to hold a debate on the issue with von der Leyen in the parliament, but other groups did not support the initiative.

However, the socialists and the liberals are pushing for von der Leyen dropping the name, which echoes the far-right's language.

Getting ready for the hearings, on Thursday evening the committee on legal affairs will discuss the "potential or actual" conflict of interests of the commission-designates" behind closed doors.

The parliament's leadership will hold a discussion with von der Leyen and approve the detailed schedule for the hearings of commissioners-designate on Thursday - which political groups on the left have criticised because it takes place behind closed doors.

Article 7

On Monday EU affairs ministers will hold their first official hearing on Hungary under the Article 7 sanctions procedure on concerns over judicial independence and democratic backsliding.

The parliament triggered the process a year ago, but the Austrian and Romanian presidencies managed to put off the official beginning of the hearings.

However, Finnish presidency of the EU put rule of law at the centre of its programme, which worked out a detailed format for the event , giving Hungary one hour to respond to the concerns, and open the floor or questions from other member states.

The parliament's position will be presented by the Finnish presidency.

The original rapporteur for the parliament's report did not run at the European elections, and the file has been taken over by French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield.

EU affair ministers will also discuss possible reforms to the bloc's toolbox on making sure rule of law is respected in all member states.

For the first time, that discussion will be held in public.

Ministers will also discuss the next EU budget over lunch, where respecting rule of law is also likely to play a role in unlocking EU funding.

The commission will also update ministers on the latest judicial developments in Poland, which is also under an Article 7 probe.

Parliamentary affairs

On Monday evening in Strasbourg, MEPs all hear from current migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on the latest on the politically-toxic topic of migration.

On Tuesday (17 September) Christine Lagarde is expected to get the recommendation from the parliament to become the next president of the European Central Bank.

MEPs will hold a debate on the role of the ECB before the vote.

On Wednesday MEPs will discuss the foreign electoral interference and disinformation in national and European elections and democratic processes, and on Thursday, the plenary will adopt a realisation on the issue.

On Tuesday, MEPs will also debate the ongoing fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest. But the Greens have failed in their push for a resolution on the topic, as the centre-right EPP, the Socialists and the liberal Renew Europe did not support the move.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Yellowhammer: UK report predicts Brexit chaos
  2. Von der Leyen leads gender-balanced, 'geopolitical' team
  3. 'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'
  4. Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table
Yellowhammer: UK report predicts Brexit chaos

A British government report, called Operation Yellowhammer, warns of public disorder, disease outbreaks, and price rises for food and fuel in case of a no-deal Brexit.

'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'

The upcoming European Commission has shuffled migration policy into a euphemistic new "Protecting our European Way of Life" European commissioner portfolio, headed by former spokesman Margartis Schinas. Some MEPs are not happy.

Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table

EU probes into Hungary and Poland on rule of law and democracy are back on the agenda of EU affairs ministers - but with little guidance from the Romanian presidency, without a clear idea where the procedures are headed.

New commission unveiled This WEEK

After weeks of consultations, Ursula von der Leyen will put forward her commission on Tuesday, as London's Brexit drama keeps rumbling on in the background in Brussels.

Lagarde and Brexit centre stage This WEEK

The ECB's possible next chief will appear before the EU parliament, as political life resumes in Brussels. In London, MPs could mount a no-confidence vote against Johnson.

News in Brief

  1. Nearly 100 refugees evacuated from Libya to Italy
  2. Juncker to meet Johnson on Monday
  3. First Hungary 'Article 7' hearing set for Monday
  4. Vestager picks Danish EU ambassador as cabinet head
  5. Commissioner hearings will start 30 September
  6. Italy says EU countries agree to take in rescued migrants
  7. Germany to organise Libya conference on arms embargo
  8. European Parliament to support another Brexit delay

Brexit and new commission in focus This WEEK

Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Boris Johnson for the first time, but no breakthrough is expected in Brexit talks. MEPs are preparing to hear from the commission-designates, while Hungary will be grilled at the EU affairs' ministers meeting.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  6. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  8. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  9. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  10. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  11. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  5. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  8. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  2. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  4. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  7. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us