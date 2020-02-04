Tuesday

4th Feb 2020

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK

  • EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will be back to set out exactly what the EU and the UK should be talking about (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

The EU has entered the week with one less member, as the UK has officially became a "third country" last Friday (31 January).

However, Brexit continues as negotiations on the future relationship will start, to reach an agreement by the end of the year - a deadline that will be almost impossible to respect, officials warn.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On Monday (3 February), EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will unveil the EU commission's proposal on the negotiating mandate for the next phase of talks.

The broad mandate will be around 30-pages long, will lack details, and be based on the political declaration attached to the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the recent negotiating mandate on trade talks with Australia, one EU official said.

The EU will be looking for one overall agreement on all aspects of trade, because it would want to avoid the sectorial approach similar to its troubled agreement with Switzerland.

One key aspect to look for in the proposal will be the legal framework of the agreement: a mixed agreement could mean that in the end national and regional parliaments would have to ratify the deal, which takes several years.

The proposed mandate is expected to be agreed by member states on 25 February, so that the actual negotiations with the UK can start in early March.

Enlargement?

In the meantime, the EU moves on.

The enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will on Wednesday (5 February) present a new methodology for the EU enlargement process.

Albania and North Macedonia's bid for opening accession negotiations with the EU was denied in October last year.

It was mainly down to opposition from France, which insisted on a new accession strategy and methodology, to be developed before candidate countries start the negotiations for EU membership.

The new methodology will have to be agreed by member states eventually, but EU officials and diplomats hope it would be enough to nudge Paris into agreeing to the start of negotiating talks at the Zagreb summit in early May.

On Thursday (6 February) MEPs on the civil liberties and budget control committee will hear from Laura Codruta Kovesi, the EU's first-ever chief prosecutor, on the establishment on the office.

The economic committee will host Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, on the same day.

The environment committee will will discuss the outbreak of coronavirus on Monday with Andrea Ammon, executive director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Top officials from the centre-right European People's Party will meet early in the week in Brussels and are expected to decide on the fate of their suspended party member, Hungary's ruling Fidesz.

The decision has since been postponed, and the suspension will remain in place, but tensions could still run high over prime minister Viktor Orban's party.

Orban, meanwhile, will meet with commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

EU council president Charles Michel will be meeting heads of governments all week in preparation for the 20 February summit on the EU's seven-year budget.

Member states have been deeply divided on the budget and how to fill in the gap left b the UK's departure. Michel will try to figure out where is room for compromise.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension
  2. EU Parliament bids tearful farewell to British MEPs
  3. Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor
  4. Brexit: 'We're out!' after 47 years, but what's next?
EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension

European People's Party president Donald Tusk told his group's MEPs that the suspension of Hungary's Fidesz party will continue - and vowed not to compromise on the centre-right party alliance's values.

Davos and Libya in focus This WEEK

The all-powerful will meet in Davos after Berlin tries to resolve the Libyan conflict over the weekend, while MEPs will set the stage for final ratification of the Brexit deal.

News in Brief

  1. 'Cohesion group' of EU states reject budget cuts
  2. Romanian workers face highest risk of poverty in EU
  3. Spain will not boycott Zagreb summit over Kosovo
  4. Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in UK
  5. Scotland may test a non-binding independence vote
  6. EU top court stays out of Croatia-Slovenia border row
  7. Madrid postpones dialogue over Catalan crisis
  8. EU unemployment at 20-year low

Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK

In its first week without the UK, the EU will reveal how it wants to negotiate future relations with London, will propose a new enlargement methodology to calm Paris, and MEPs will hear from EU chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi.

Opinion

Brexit can spur EU fight on bureaucracy

The reaction of the EU is horror over the level playing field. My reaction is the total opposite. Britain's cocky and ambitious goals for its business climate is one of the best things that can happen to Europe.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Brexit: 'We're out!' after 47 years, but what's next?
  2. EU to publish new enlargement method
  3. Second phase of Brexit starts This WEEK
  4. Risk of 'stranded assets' from 2025, new oil report warns
  5. NGO rescue boats do not receive Frontex alerts
  6. Poland's rule of law defiance is an escalating crisis for EU
  7. 'Size matters', EU warns UK as it leaves
  8. What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us