Africa visit and EU parliament missions This WEEK

  • The European Commission wants to strengthen the Africa and Europe relationship (Photo: EUobserver)

By

The European Commission will visit on Thursday (27 February) the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for a joint meeting with the African Union, before the EU-Africa strategy is unveiled in the coming weeks.

This new approach aims to bring Africa and Europe closer together through the strengthening of economic cooperation and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, will be in Prague for the ministerial meeting of the Visegrad group - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - and the six Western Balkan partners.

Also on Thursday, EU ministers for the internal market will gather in Brussels to discuss the impact of the Green Deal on EU industry and the single market performance report of last year.

On Friday (28 February), ministers will discuss the EU's vision to boost innovation and research in leading universities, labs and companies.

European affairs ministers will gather on Tuesday (25 February) to start preparing the next European summit on 26-27 March and to discuss the next steps in the EU-UK relationship.

On the same day, the commission will brief ministers about the new enlargement methodology it has put forward.

Parliamentary missions

Despite being a green week in the European Parliament, MEPs from the committee on budgetary control will carry out a "fact-finding mission" starting on Wednesday (26 February) in the Czech Republic.

The mission, led by German MEP Monika Hohlmeier from European People's Party, aims to verify the facts about the alleged conflict of interest involving the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš.

In addition, the foreign affairs committee delegation will travel on Monday (24 February) to Ankara and Mardin for meetings with Turkish government representatives to discuss the latest developments on EU-Turkey relations, as well as regional challenges, such as the conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Likewise, a delegation of the civil liberties committee will travel to Washington and Boston to discuss EU-US cooperation on data protection, including the controversial EU-US privacy shield - an agreement to share personal data for commercial purposes adopted in 2016.

"The EU-US 'privacy shield' is inadequate as a safeguard, badly implemented, hardly enforced and weakly scrutinised," Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld said earlier this year.

In 2018, the committee called on the commission to suspend the EU-US data transfer pact - something that might happen due to the 'Schrems II' ongoing case before the European Court of Justice.

Spain and Italy's domestic woes

On Wednesday, Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, will meet with the head of the regional government of Catalonia, Quim Torra, to discuss the tortuous relationship between Madrid and Barcelona.

"We want to open dialogue and bring back to the political arena a conflict that has been taken over by [the] judicial," Sanchez said last week at the summit in Brussels on the EU budget.

But he warned that "negotiations will be complex and long".

Additionally, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte will host French president Emmanuel Macron for a one-day summit in Naples to discuss the European Green Deal, migration, EU's new enlargement methodology, as well as bilateral economic and industrial relations.

The leaders of Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties, two of the three largest parties, will meet early next week for talks on a possible government formation after elections took place earlier this month.

Also, Slovakia will go to the polls on Saturday (29 February), amid worries of a possible breakthrough for far-right extremists - Popular Party of Our Slovakia (LSNS).

How a Croatian gas project exposes Green Deal hypocrisy

The EU Commission is pushing a wave of controversial gas infrastructure projects, in parallel to its much-touted Green Deal. One of those a flagship project of the Republic of Croatia, who currently chairs the EU presidency.

Tweaking the EU enlargement process - a view from Kosovo

The Kosovan former ambassador to the EU, and previously EU integration minister for her country, warns that tweaks to the enlargement process could cause confusion and overlap with existing procedures.

  1. Merkel's party suffers worst ever result in Hamburg
  2. 'No need to panic' on coronavirus in Italy, EU says
  3. Erdogan says he will meet Macron, Merkel on Syria
  4. Bulgarian PM investigated over 'money laundering'
  5. Greenpeace breaks into French nuclear plant
  6. Germany increases police presence after shootings
  7. NGO: US and EU 'watering-down' tax reform prior to G20
  8. Iran: parliamentary elections, conservatives likely to win

German ex-commissioner Oettinger lands Orban job

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban appointed controversial former commissioner Guenther Oettinger to a government council in a way that might break EU rules. Oettinger claims he did not know about the appointment.

Opinion

Why Miroslav Lajčák is the wrong choice for EU envoy

The EU could blow up the Kosovo-Serbia negotiations' reset. Should Miroslav Lajčák indeed be appointed, the two senior EU diplomats dealing with Kosovo would both come from the small minority of member states that do not recognise Kosovo.

  1. EU speaks out against Israeli settler spike
  2. Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return
  4. No breakthrough at EU budget summit
  5. EU leaders struggling to break budget deadlock
  6. German ex-commissioner Oettinger lands Orban job
  7. How big is Germany's far-right problem?
  8. Plastic and carbon proposals to help plug Brexit budget gap

