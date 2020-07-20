Monday

20th Jul 2020

EU marathon summit plus security policy This WEEK

  • The European Commission on Wednesday is expected to present a new security strategy for the EU (Photo: nato.int)

By

On Monday (20 July), EU leaders resume talks over the EU's long-term budget and recovery fund after a full weekend of meetings in Brussels without a breakthrough.

A new plan was presented early on Saturday by the EU Council president Charles Michel to convince the 'Frugals' - who are in favour of having a larger share of loans, over grants, and want more conditions and control over the expenditure of member states.

EU ministers for agriculture and fisheries will hold on Monday their first meeting in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to discuss the reform of the common agricultural policy and the farm-to-fork strategy presented by the European Commission earlier this year.

EU ministers for responsible for research and innovation will discuss on Tuesday (21 July) and Wednesday (22 July) how these topics can contribute to the social, economic and ecological transformation.

Germany, Portugal and Slovenia will present a joint roadmap on research and education policy under the current German council presidency.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will discuss on Tuesday by videoconference the situation in Venezuela with his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne.

Foreign affairs and security policy

The European Commission on Wednesday is expected to present a new security strategy for the EU as well as action plans against drugs, child sexual-abuse and firearms trafficking.

On Thursday (23 July), commissioner for migration, Margaritis Schinas and commissioner for neighbourhood, Olivér Várhelyi, will attend in Vienna a ministerial conference on combatting irregular migration along the eastern Mediterranean route.

On the same day, the commissioner for jobs and social rights, Nicolas Schmit, will participate in the launch of the annual report on housing exclusion in Europe by the European Federation of National Organisations Working with the Homeless and Foundation Abbé Pierre.

Likewise, the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank, will hold on Thursday a debate about Turkish foreign policy with Ibrahim Kalın, who is a spokesman and chief adviser to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On Sunday (26 July), EU ministers of defence will prepare for their next official meeting in Brussels for November 2020 and discuss the next steps in the development of the upcoming EU's common security and defence policy.

The European Parliament is in recess over the summer holidays from 20 July until 24 August.

How coronavirus might hit EU defence spending

Among the casualties of coronavirus - worldwide and in the EU - is the defence sector. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has not made the world a less dangerous place and there is no alternative to having a functioning defence system.

EU summit enters fourth day with recovery deadlocked

After bilateral negotiations continued all Sunday night, mostly to try to convince the 'Frugal Four' to move their red lines, European Council president Charles Michel is expected to table a new proposal on Monday afternoon with €390bn in grants.

EU leaders face off over corona bailout summit

EU leaders will face difficult and fundamental issues on Friday-Saturday (17-18 July), when they attempt to agree on the planned seven-year €1.07 trillion budget and €750bn recovery package.

EU 'in-person' summit plus key data privacy ruling This WEEK

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Friday and Saturday to discuss in person the EU's long-term budget and recovery plan to respond to the crisis. Meanwhile, the future of the EU-US Privacy Shield might depend on this week's ruling.

Budget talks shift gear This WEEK

European Council president Charles Michel is expected to present his compromise proposal on the EU's long-term budget and the recovery fund to national capitals in the second half of the week.

Germany's EU presidency launches This WEEK

Germany will take over the EU's rotating presidency for the next difficult six months, making two of the three EU institutions led by German politicians and officials. Poland will digest the results of the first round of its presidential election.

EU leaders resume their summit over the long-term budget and recovery fund, after a fruitless weekend of meetings in Brussels. Meanwhile, the European Commission is to present a new security strategy for the EU plus several action plans.

Four tweets broke Facebook - good news for EU regulators

Facebook PR chief Nick Clegg tried to make us believe that it is comparable to a phone company. Nothing could be further from the truth. His company decides which messages users see. It literally "ranks" content.

