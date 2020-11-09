Monday

9th Nov 2020

Budget and Brexit near finishing line This WEEK

  • EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there are still too many difficulties remaining to have an EU-UK agreement on future relations (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

A new round of budget talks will kick off this week on Monday (9 November) - with increasing pressure on MEPs and member states amid the second wave of corona infections in Europe to strike a deal on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

Adding to the pressure, in separate talks, MEPs and the German EU presidency (representing the member states) last week reached a deal on the key political issue of linking the EU budget to the respect of rule of law.

Brexit talks will also head into crucial territory, as the year-end deadline of reaching an agreement between the EU and the UK on their future relations approaches fast.

But the prospect of such an agreement still seems distant.

"At this stage, there are still too many difficulties remaining on important topics," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said last Wednesday before he briefed the ambassadors of the 27 member states on the talks.

Key differences remain in fisheries, fair competition and dispute settlement.

A deal will also have to be ratified before the end of the year by the European Parliament.

Tackling Covid

MEPs in the parliament's economic and budgets committees will on Monday vote on the 'Recovery and Resilience Facility', which is the main pot of money in the recovery package.

MEPs on Tuesday (10 November) will discuss with national parliamentarians the commission's first annual rule of law report and the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on EU values.

At next week's plenary meeting, MEPs will also debate on Wednesday (11 November) the outcome of the US elections.

On Thursday (12 November), MEPs will debate the transparency regarding the purchase and the access to future Covid-19 vaccinations.

The same day, MEPs will discuss, and later vote, on a resolution looking at the impact of the pandemic on democracy, fundamental rights, and rule of law.

On Wednesday, lawmakers will discuss how to stop impunity for crimes committed against journalists.

Fighting terrorism and safeguarding the right to freedom of expression and education will also be debated on Wednesday.

On Monday, the women's rights committee will vote on a report on the impact of Covid-19 on women, men, and vulnerable groups.

New world

On Monday, EU foreign affairs and trade ministers will discuss, online, trade relations with the US in light of the recent elections, and debate trade relations with China.

On Friday, home affairs ministers will look at how to further strengthen the EU's efforts to fight terrorism in light of recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria.

The ministers will also continue negotiations on the commission's new migration and asylum pact.

  EU seeks political accord on migration this year
  Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law
  EU Commission's Covid-19 expert offers bleak outlook
  EU tells UK to decide on Brexit as deal 'within reach'
EU seeks political accord on migration this year

The German EU presidency is striving to sort a political agreement on the migration and asylum pact before the end of the year. In reality, it means two months when factoring Christmas holidays.

Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law

The deal means MEPs and the German EU presidency unblocked a major political hurdle to agreeing on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

Coronavirus

EU Commission's Covid-19 expert offers bleak outlook

Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot offered a bleak assessment of available options to rid the world of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. Aside from wishful thinking, millions of possible deaths, and crushing poverty, a vaccine appears to be the only solution.

Gruelling Brexit and budget talks continue This WEEK

After almost a week of arm-wrestling and ten days before the UK severs all of its EU ties, negotiators are back working hard on a deal on the future EU-UK relations. Budget and rule of law talks will also continue.

Brexit and EU budget in spotlight This WEEK

Tense post-Brexit talks in London, and EU budget and rule-of-law negotiations in Brussels, will continue this week, as EU countries battle the second wave of Covid-19.

  Greek fishermen complain of Turkish intimidation
  Report: Polish police refused order to attack abortion protests
  British spies to counter Russian corona-propaganda
  British PM 'enthusiastic' on Brexit deal
  Turkey tells Russia how to handle Nagorno-Karabakh war
  Belarus protests continue despite crackdown
  Legal action launched to block Antwerp plastic plant
  EU leaders welcome Biden win

  UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

  EU immediately endorses Biden, in 'unusual' move
  EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned
  Synergy need to tackle climate change in Mediterranean
  Budget and Brexit near finishing line This WEEK
  'Serious failings' at EU bank on development agenda
  Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'
  EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son
  Slovakia: second weekend of nationwide Covid-19 testing

