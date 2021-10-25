Monday

25th Oct 2021

Energy and gender in EU focus This WEEK

EU energy ministers will meet for an extraordinary gathering on Tuesday (26 October) to discuss the issue of escalating energy prices across Europe.

They are expected to discussion the EU Commission's suggestions on how to tackle the rising prices at national and EU level.

Ministers are also planned to discuss what further measures at EU and member states can take, including the use of EU financial tools.

The meeting comes after EU leaders discussed the issue last week in Brussels at their summit, where they struggled to agree a common response to soaring prices.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Spain have asked the commission to look into limiting financial speculators' participation in the carbon market, which they say said has helped push CO2 prices to record highs.

The rising energy prices also stoked tensions over the EU's plans to fight climate change.

In the European Parliament, the home affairs committee will start to work on Tuesday on new migration laws: providing the legal framework for the new migration policy in the EU.

On the same day, the culture committee will decide on its position on the recent dispute between the European Football Association and some major football clubs willing to create a European Super League.

On Tuesday, MEPs in the trade committee will quiz commission vice-presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager on the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC), following its inaugural meeting in Pittsburgh at the end of September.

On the same day, the education committee will hear from another commission vice-president, Vera Jourova, on the state of media freedom in the EU.

Also on Tuesday, MEPs in the budget committee will listen to president of the European Court of Auditors, Klaus-Heiner Lehne, who will present its annual report.

Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn will also participate in the debate at the committee.

On Wednesday (27 October), MEPs on the budget and environment committee will debate setting up the EU Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), which is intended to react more quickly to any future health crisis in a coordinated manner.

All next week, the European Parliament will hold a European Gender Equality week, with different committees organising debates around gender issues specific to their field.

On Thursday (28 October), MEPs on the womens' rights and gender equality committee will hear from the director of European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), Carlien Scheele, who will present the Gender Equality Index 2021.

Gas price spike exposes rift at EU summit

The first topic leaders discussed at the EU summit were the continent's soaring gas prices, which have lead to a spike in household energy bills - amid widespread disagreement on how to solve the issue.

EU leaders meet This WEEK amid EU-Poland clash

Vaccine roll-outs, energy prices, migration and an upcoming climate summit will top the agenda at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, while MEPs in Strasbourg tackle rule of law.

Lessons for the EU in Sahel, from Afghanistan

Former UK ambassador to Mali and Niger, who also served in Kabul, reflects on the implications of the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan for EU policy in the Sahel.

