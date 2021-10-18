EU lags behind on 'military ambition'

Indecision on what kind of EU military forces would fight in what kind of conflicts is holding back EU ambition on "strategic autonomy", according to an internal document.
"The EU military level of ambition (Mil LoA) is not achievable for the moment" and there were "no new ... products" in terms of the EU's "headline" military goals in the past year, according to a 'Progress Report on the Development of EU Military Capabilities', seen by EUobserver.
"The potential for jeopardisi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
