After the dramatic vote in the European Parliament on crucial climate policies this week, next week is going to be equally nail-biting — for EU nerds and policy experts — and important — for EU citizens — on climate issues.

The economic and environment committees are expected to vote on Tuesday (14 June) on an objection to the EU Commission's proposal to classify, temporarily, specific gas and nuclear energy investment as 'green' (under the so-called taxonomy).

After the three draft legislations on carbon-pricing, part of the commission's Fit for 55 package, were voted down and put on hold by MEPs, the key lawmakers in the environment committee on Monday (13 June) are expected to discuss the next moves.

The aim is to try to adopt the package of legislations at the next plenary session in two weeks time, so that negotiations with the EU states can start.

On Tuesday, MEPs in the foreign affairs committee are set to vote on its assessment of the progress made towards EU membership by Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Serbia.

This week, the EU Commission is also expected to reveal its cards on the candidacy status of Ukraine, which has become a hotly contested political issue within the bloc.

The EU executive is also expected to give its assessment on Georgia, and Moldova.

Poland and its allies are arguing that Ukrainians should get the candidacy status as they are fighting for EU values in the war against Russia, while others (for instance, the Netherlands) argue that the EU should not bend the legal steps and conditions for the sake of Ukraine.

EU leaders will discuss the issue at their Brussels summit later in the month.

Future talk

The EU Commission is also expected to make a statement on Wednesday (15 June) on the outcome of the Conference on the Future of Europe.

MEPs approved a resolution recently urging EU leaders to convene a European Convention to amend the EU treaties. The goal is to reduce the number of rules requiring EU unanimity, for instance on imposing sanctions.

Meanwhile, from Monday (13 June) to Wednesday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Israel, Palestine, Egypt and Jordan.

EU finance ministers are set to meet in Luxembourg on Friday (17 June) where they are expected to give the final green light to Poland's recovery plan, which was held up ongoing concerns over judicial independence.

MEPs, in a resolution on the issue, called for EU governments to only approve the plans once Poland has fulfilled the conditions previously spelled out, including implementing existing rulings of the European Court of Justice.

The ministers are also expected to complete steps to allow Croatia to join the eurozone by 2023.

No small accomplishment from the Balkan country, but subsequent crises in Europe has overshadowed this move.

The agriculture committee is expected discuss with Ukraine's deputy minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych the impact of the war on food production and security on Tuesday.

EU foreign ministers are set to meet this week in Geneva, in the margins of the World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference, to come up with the EU's position.

Five years after the last ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires, the 12th WTO ministerial conference will take place in Geneva from 12 to 15 June , and will focus on on the reform of the WTO.