Greening the economy, data and the fight against climate change will come into focus on the week before the regular March EU summit of member states' leaders.

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (13 March) will come together in Brussels and are expected to discuss fiscal plans, and inflation in the eurozone.

Economic ministers will follow the next day, and are set to talk about the reform of the economic governance and even agree on conclusions on this.

The EU Commission on Tuesday and Thursday (14 and 16 March) is expected to publish three policies on competitiveness: on industry, critical raw materials, and long-term strategy on competitiveness to boost growth amid the economic hit Europe has taken after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and to boost green solutions.

The commission is also planning to come forward with the EU's internal electricity market design reform and launch its Net-Zero Industry Act which aims speed up permits for green projects.

MEPs will gather for a plenary meeting in Strasbourg. One of the topics in focus is energy performance of buildings, where lawmakers will on Monday (13 March) debate and on Tuesday (14 March) vote on a draft legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.

MEPs are also expected to adopt on Tuesday new rules on land use, member states' emission reductions and the revision of EU Emissions Trading System.

The three laws are part of the EU's Fit for 55 package, by which the bloc plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

On the same day, MEPs will quiz EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson on the work to ensure energy security this year.

Foreign affairs look

Still on Tuesday, Lithuania's president Gitanas Nausėda will address MEPs as part of the parliament's series of speeches by member states' leaders.

On Wednesday (15 March) morning, MEPs will have a chance to quiz EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel in preparation for the 23-24 March EU summit.

The EU summit is expected to focus on migration, competitiveness, energy and Russia's war on Ukraine.

On Tuesday, MEPs are set to hear from EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, on the deterioration of democracy in Israel and the consequences for the Palestinian territories, the political situation in Georgia, and the challenges facing Moldova.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Italian astronaut and commander of the International Space Station Samantha Cristoforetti are expected to address MEPs on Wednesday as part of a slightly delayed Women's Day commemoration by the parliament.

On Tuesday, MEPs are expected to adopt the parliament's position on rules to boost the availability and exchange of industrial digital data as part of the EU Data Act.

