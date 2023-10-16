Monday

16th Oct 2023

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

  • On Friday, the second EU-US summit since president Joe Biden took office will take place — with the conflict between Israel and Hamas bound to dominate (Photo: European Union)

By

Listen to article

In the wake of the terrorist attack of Hamas in Israel and the Israeli brutal response in Gaza, EU leaders will hold an emergency meeting via video conference on Tuesday (17 October) to discuss the latest developments in the region — amid concerns over a widening of the conflict.

"The unfolding tragedy has many consequences for Europe. That is why I am convening an extraordinary European Council VTC to set a common position and a clear unified course of action," said EU council president Charles Michel.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Later this week, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Michel will travel to Washington to participate in the second EU-US summit since president Joe Biden took office — with the conflict between Israel and Hamas bound to dominate.

A potential EU-US deal for placing common tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from countries like China and efforts to accelerate the global clean energy economy will also be high on Friday's (20 October) agenda.

Hamas' attacks in Israel will also be discussed by MEPs on Wednesday (18 October) during the plenary session in Strasbourg. A resolution will be subjected to a vote on Thursday (19 October).

"The European Union must speak with one voice and do everything in its power to de-escalate the crisis and ensure that civilians do not become the target of further hostilities," the European People's Party said in a press release, after last week's mixed messages and crossed wires in the Berlaymont on Palestinian aid.

Also on Thursday, the parliament will announce the winner of this year's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the special prize the parliament gives out each year to a person or an organisation.

The nominees are Jina Mahsa Amini and the women's movement in Iran, Nicaraguan human rights activists, and women fighting for a free, safe and legal abortion.

The winner will be decided by EU parliament president Metsola and political groups' leaders.

Online child sexual abuse

At their meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday, EU justice ministers are expected to reach a deal on the controversial bill to prevent child sexual abuse online — controversial because it has been met with scepticism for potentially becoming a tool of mass surveillance.

The proposal has been highly-criticised for eroding privacy rights as it would oblige digital platforms to scan private communications of potentially all of their users to detect child sexual abuse online.

And media reports revealed last week that the commission has launched a highly-subjective and emotional micro-targeting campaign on X, formerly Twitter, in at least seven member states against the proposal, in an attempt to swing public opinion.

"Why is it always up to individual citizens (…) to hold the commission to its own standards? Doing the right thing, playing by the rules, should be its default position," said Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

Also on Thursday, the Spanish EU presidency will update ministers about the state of play of the package of legislative reforms on migration policies, after weeks of intense EU inter-institutional debates.

The controversial EU-Tunisia deal as well as a potential anti-migration deal with Egypt will also be subjected to a debate.

This comes after Tunisia's autocrat president Kais Saied said he rejected €60m from an ongoing EU programme to support the country's economic recovery from Covid.

On Friday, EU justice ministers will discuss the next steps to support the prosecutor general of Ukraine and ongoing investigations in EU member states to hold Russia accountable for the alleged war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

2024 work programme

The European Commission will unveil on Tuesday its work programme until the next European elections in June 2024.

An action plan to tackle drug trafficking, especially at European ports, as well as a proposal amending the visa suspension mechanism will also be presented on Tuesday, after the meeting of commissioners in Strasbourg.

The EU has currently a visa-free regime in place with 61 non-EU countries. The mechanism allows a temporary suspension of the visa regime whenever there is a sudden influx of irregular migrants or security risks.

The prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, will address MEPs on Tuesday — in the wake of Baku's recent attacks on the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the same day, the parliament will discuss how effective EU sanctions against Russia are, and attempts to circumvent the export or import prohibitions. EU restrictions are targeting 1,800 individuals and entities, as well as the financial, trade, energy, transport, technology and defence sectors.

On Monday (16 October), MEPs will vote on the parliament's position on the allocation of €50bn from the EU 2021-2027 budget in support of Ukraine — paving the way for trilogue negotiations with EU member states.

The parliament's committees on trade and the internal market will jointly vote on Monday on their position regarding the draft bill banning products made with forced labour from the EU market.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen is expected in Tirana on Monday to discuss with Albania's prime minster Edi Rama and president Bajram Begaj progress regarding their country's aspirations for EU membership.

COP28 and energy reform

Moreover, EU environment ministers will kick off the week in Luxembourg where they are expected to agree on the EU's mandate for the UN climate conference taking place at the end of November in the United Arab Emirates.

The Eurogroup is meeting on the same day with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen to discuss transatlantic economic cooperation. They will also discuss the EU's recovery plan as well as the digital euro project.

The post-pandemic recovery of the EU as well as the EU's contribution to international climate finance will also be discussed by EU economy ministers on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, energy ministers are expected to reach an agreement on the reforms of the EU's electricity market — after clear differences between Paris and Berlin have hindered progress on the reform initiative.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. France, UK, US, Nato urge Israel to 'protect civilians' in Gaza
  2. Tone-deaf EU letter ups tension on child-abuse law
  3. Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal
  4. Europe's energy strategy: A tale of competing priorities

Opinion

Europe's energy strategy: A tale of competing priorities

Enhancing energy security empowers nations to heavily invest in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. But with a stable supply of LNG, Europe can also speed up its shift away from fossil fuels.

Sakharov Prize and Polish election This WEEK

Poles will head to the ballot on Sunday in a highly-contested election. This week, EU ministers responsible for employment and social policy will meet in Luxembourg while MEPs will vote on the shortlist of nominees for this year's Sakharov Prize.

European Political Community and key media vote This WEEK

A major meeting of leaders from all over Europe will take place this week, with security and enlargement as key topics for discussion. In the Parliament, MEPs are expected to vote on the European Media Freedom Act.

Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK

In the wake of the terrorist attack of Hamas in Israel and the Israeli brutal response in Gaza, EU leaders will hold an emergency meeting via video conference this week. The EU-US summit will take place on Friday.

Analysis

Poland's biggest election since 1989

This Sunday Poles head to vote in the most consequential parliamentary elections since the partially-free elections in 1989 that turned a Soviet satellite state into a burgeoning democracy. Here is what's at stake.

Latest News

  1. Hamas-Israel war and EU-US summit in focus This WEEK
  2. Catalan separatist in next year's EU election race
  3. Tunisia's medicine shortages drives people to Europe for drugs
  4. Can Europe still contribute to peace in Niger?
  5. EU calls Gaza-war summit, triples aid to Palestinians
  6. Borrell: Israel's 24hr-Gaza ultimatum 'utterly unrealistic'
  7. Did Hamas time attack to torpedo Israel-Saudi deal?
  8. Erdoğan lashes out at ECHR's landmark 'anti-Turkey' ruling

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us