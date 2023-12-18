Monday

18th Dec 2023

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Migration files and fiscal rules in focus This WEEK

  • The Brussels Bubble gear up for the Christmas holiday break this week (Photo: tunnelarmr)

By

Listen to article

After a bittersweet outcome from the final EU summit of the year, the Brussels Bubble will try this week to finalise new rules on fiscal rules and the pact on migration and asylum before the Christmas holiday break.

MEPs and representatives from EU member states will meet on Monday (18 December) to try to conclude inter-institutional negotiations on all five files on migration, after they failed to reach an agreement last week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We cannot go to the European elections in June without a deal on migration," said EU parliament president Roberta Metsola.

She warned that there are new threats related to the instrumentalisation of migrants on the external borders of the EU and that the bloc's returns policies need to be "stronger" and "more effective". 

However, no agreement is expected on the bill on returning rejected migrants. The return directive is not part of the pact, although is directly linked to it.

EU environment ministers will also meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the outcome of the UN talks in Dubai (COP28), which saw global leaders agreeing only on vague wording for "transitioning away from fossil fuels."

Ministers are also expected to adopt a position on new rules for packaging and packaging waste, paving the way to start negotiations with the European Parliament to finalise the text before elections in June.

During lunch, they will informally discuss the EU's 2040 climate target — that is, at least a 90 percent emission-reductions by 2050.

Also on Monday, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected in Nairobi for the signing ceremony of the economic partnership between Kenya and the EU.

Later that day, she will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, to deliver €40m package to boost the health sector in Rwanda under the Global Gateway.

She will also attend the launch ceremony of BioNtech Africa, together with several African leaders, including the chair of the African Union commission, the German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and representatives from the European Investment Bank.

On Tuesday, EU energy ministers will gather for their last meeting of the year to discuss emergency measures, which were recently prolonged by the EU commission for another year to further secure gas supplies in the continent.

"The emergency regulations need to be extended because of the persisting risks for the EU's security of gas supply and in order to prevent market volatility and excessively high gas prices," reads a statement from the EU Council.

Additionally, EU economy ministers will meet virtually on Wednesday (20 December) in a bid to finally reach a deal on the long-overdue reform of debt-and-spending rules ahead of the end of the year.

Several previous attempts failed to deliver an agreement due to disagreements, particularly between Germany which wants stricter debt-reduction benchmarks and Italy pushing for greater flexibility in spending limits.

In the European Parliament, meanwhile, a few delegations of MEPs will travel to different countries for dedicated missions this week, including Malawi, Zambia, Thailand, and India.

This EUobserver AGENDA will now take a break until the New Year — see you in 2024, thanks for reading, and Merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Crunch talks seek breakthrough on EU asylum overhaul
  2. EU ministers prepare for fiscal talks endgame
  3. EU ministers prepare for all-night fiscal debate
  4. Tug-of-war on bioplastics in new EU packaging waste rules
EU-China summit and migration files in focus This WEEK

This week, EU and Chinese leaders will meet in Beijing to discuss how to cooperate in the international area despite their rivalry. Meanwhile, a marathon trilogue on the five migration files takes place on Thursday.

Migration files and fiscal rules in focus This WEEK

After a bittersweet outcome from the final EU summit of the year, the Brussels Bubble will try this week to finalise new rules on fiscal rules and the pact on migration and asylum before the Christmas holiday break.

Latest News

  1. Migration files and fiscal rules in focus This WEEK
  2. New era? How young MEPs influence EU decision-making
  3. Austrian bank under pressure, as Vienna lifts EU-sanctions veto
  4. Austria bankers still blocking EU sanctions on Russia
  5. EU summit unable to issue joint statement on Gaza war
  6. EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January
  7. EU backs Finland border closure as Russia conscripts migrants
  8. Orbán could lift Ukraine-aid veto, if his EU funds unfrozen

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us