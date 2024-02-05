Monday

5th Feb 2024

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK

  • The EU commission is set to present a 2040 climate target and a strategy for industrial carbon capture and storage (Photo: Vattenfall)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission on Tuesday (6 February) is expected to disclose a proposal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040 (compared to 1990 levels) — in a bid to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The proposal, which will also be subject to a plenary debate in Strasbourg the same day, comes in the wake of a backlash against the Green Deal, as seen in farmers' protests across Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Last year, experts from the EU climate advisory board recommended reducing emissions by 90 to 95 percent by 2040 to stay in line with the commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Simultaneously, the EU commission is also set to present a strategy for industrial carbon capture and storage.

Experts previously argued that a swift expansion of carbon removal technologies is necessary, but they have warned that implementation poses "risks and challenges" that must be taken into account.

An EU strategy for combating the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children and child pornography is also expected to be unveiled on the same day.

The European Parliament will discuss the discontent of farmers on Wednesday, following in the wake of demonstrations across Europe that call for fair prices, less red tape and more subsidies for the green transition. 

After major protests in France and Belgium last week, and Germany previously, Spanish unions have called nationwide rallies this week.

Ahead of the next meeting of EU ministers for agriculture later this month, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to reduce administrative burdens on farmers with a new proposal.

"I'm very sensitive to the message that farmers are concerned by administrative burdens," von der Leyen said after the bloc's summit on Ukraine last week.

After MEPs in the environment committee approved a report on the use of new genomic techniques in agriculture, a plenary vote to confirm the parliament's position is expected on Wednesday.

EUCO, Ukraine, pro-Russian MEP

On Tuesday, MEPs are expected will have a debate about the outcome of the summit, in which all EU leaders agreed to the four-year €50bn package of aid to Ukraine.

The first official trilogue meeting on the review of the EU budget, which includes the so-called Ukraine Facility, will take place on Monday (5 February). The aim is to reach a quick agreement among co-legislators to enable the urgent disbursement of the first batch of funds in March.

On the same day, MEPs will also discuss the situation in Ukraine almost two years after the invasion by Russia.

They will also discuss the same day the interference of Russia in democratic processes in Europe, with a resolution subjected to a vote on Thursday (8 February).

The discussion comes just days after an investigation shed light on how Latvian MEP Tatjana Zdanoka allegedly collaborated with Russian intelligence for two decades. Zdanoka has denied the allegations.

"Zdanoka is not the only example in the European Parliament. There are other MEPs knowingly serving Russia's interests," said centre-right MEP Sandra Kalniete.

*EUobserver previously unveiled some of the most Russia-friendly MEPs in the EU parliament. Spoiler: Zdanoka was part of the list*

In the run-up to the EU elections, MEPs will also have a debate about how to tackle disinformation on Wednesday. Last year, EU commission vice president Vera Jourová already warned that Russia might interfere in the upcoming EU elections.

On Wednesday (7 February), MEPs will vote on an assessment of the rule of law in Greece and the state of media freedom, including allegations of illegal wiretapping of journalists. MEPs and Civil society have pointed out that Greek authorities failed to shed light on the assassination of the reporter Giorgos Karaivaz, who was killed in 2021.

Romania's Iohannis in Strasbourg

The EU Parliament will adopt on Thursday a resolution on the current situation in Serbia, after reported irregularities during the December parliamentary and local elections.

On Thursday, MEPs will vote on a resolution condemning the recent raids and searches of political prisoners' homes by the security forces of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenka.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis is expected to address MEPs on Wednesday, as part of a series of debates with EU leaders.

Romania, which is facing local, parliamentary, presidential and European elections this year, has seen support for far-right party AUR growing.

EU ministers will also discuss cohesion funds in an informal meeting on Monday and Tuesday. Later this week, ministers in charge of industry and the internal market will also hold an informal meeting on Thursday and Friday (9 February).

The European Parliament and EU member states will hold another round of inter-institutional negotiations on the conditions of gig workers on Thursday.

On Monday, MEPs in the budget and economy committees will hold a debate with EU commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis and EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni about the implementation of EU member states' recovery plans.

And MEPs and EU countries will hold a so-called trilogue on new fiscal rules on Friday.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Orbán emerges claiming victory — while EU delivers Ukraine aid
  2. Takeaways from the Serbian election
  3. EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target
  4. EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts

Analysis

Takeaways from the Serbian election

Despite the best opposition result in years, Aleksandar Vučić scores crucial victory in the Serbian election. Election day itself was marred with serious accusations of irregularities by the opposition, which are yet to receive an investigation.

EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target

The EU climate advisory board has recommended a net emissions-reduction target of at least 90 percent by 2040 (on 1990 levels) in order to deliver on the climate neutrality goal by 2050.

Aid for Kyiv EU summit and Nato defence in focus This WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Brussels for an extraordinary council on Thursday (1 February) to try to agree on the €50bn four-year aid package to Ukraine, after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán blocked all compromises in December.

Middle East, Egypt, Nato exercise in focus This WEEK

EU foreign ministers will discuss Gaza and Israeli sanctions on Monday, as well as frozen assets and Russian sanctions. Nato will launch military exercises. Meanwhile, migration talks with Egypt and the future of agriculture are also planned for this week.

EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK

This week, the EU commission will present a proposal to cut net emissions by 90 percent by 2040, while MEPs discuss the demands of farmers' protests across Europe. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will also address the EU parliament in Strasbourg.

Latest News

  1. EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK
  2. EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts
  3. Schengen benefits for Bulgaria and Romania are being oversold
  4. Top Green candidates rule out any EU coalition with far right
  5. Meloni-Orbán: the new EU 'power couple' but for how long?
  6. New government in Belfast is much ado about not much
  7. US and EU civil servants call to end diplomatic support for Israel
  8. EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us