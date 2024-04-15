Monday

15th Apr 2024

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU special summit, MEPs prep work, social agenda This WEEK

  • Some EU member states are pushing for adding a discussion on Ukraine's air defence needs during the summit (Photo: European Union)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders will gather again in Brussels for a special two-day summit on Wednesday and Thursday (17 and 18 April).

As the draft report by the former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta on the single market is expected to be published on Thursday, the initial plan was merely to focus discussions on the bloc's competitiveness, and relations with Turkey.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But some member states are now pushing for a discussion on Ukraine, and speficially Kyiv's appeal for air defence supplies, after a renewed Russian aerial attack on the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said last week on the social media platform X that "both Kyiv and Paris know where these [air defence] systems are".

"Certain decisions can be made quickly. Others require time, but work on them must begin immediately. Urgent action is required," he also said.

It is estimated that Ukraine needs at least 25 Patriot air defence systems to protect itself.

During a dinner on Wednesday, EU leaders are expected to express the significant importance the bloc places on the resumption and progress of the Cyprus settlement talks, especially in the context of EU-Turkey cooperation.

Turkey's occupation of northern Cyprus began 50 years ago and Brussels has rejected the idea of a two-state solution. Only Turkey recognises the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

EU leaders will also discuss the situation in the Middle East, including Lebanon, following Iran's attack against Israel late on Saturday night.

Ahead of the summit, on Tuesday (16 April), Dutch farmers are expected to protest against the bloc's rules on animal manure.

Parliament's prep work

Meanwhile, in the European Parliament, MEPs will prepare for the last plenary session of the legislature, which will run from 22 to 25 April.

Pending files include the right to repair, new "ecodesign" rules, prohibiting products made with forced labour, setting up a new ethics body, combating trafficking in human beings, and anti-money laundering measures.

Lawmakers in the foreign affairs committee will receive on Tuesday an update from Montenegro's prime minister Milojko Spajić regarding the progress of reforms related to enlargement.

Montenegro applied for EU membership in 2008, and accession negotiations were launched in 2012. However, the EU Commission recently urged Podgorica to accelerate reforms related to the rule of law.

On Thursday, MEPs in the parliament's committee on women's rights will have an exchange of views with the commissioner for equality Helena Dally about the achievement of the legislative term.

And on Friday (19 April), European Parliament president Roberta Metsola will meet with Portuguese prime minister Luís Montenegro in Lisbon.

In addition, the screening of the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol will take place in the European Parliament on Wednesday. Deputy prime minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, EU commissioner for values and transparency Věra Jourová, the mayor of Mariupol and leaders of EU political groups will attend the event.

Future social agenda

On Monday (15 April) and Tuesday, the Belgian EU presidency is organising a conference on the European Pillar of Social Right in La Hulpe, Belgium, where a declaration on the Future Social Agenda is expected to be signed by the commission, parliament, social partners and civil society.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicolas Schmit will speak at the event.

On the same dates, there will be an informal meeting of energy ministers focused on efforts to coordinate grid planning and scale up infrastructure.

EU ministers responsible for consumer protection will meet at the end of the week, on Thursday and Friday, to discuss topics ranging from e-commerce and AI to citizens' accessibility to financial services and influencers' impact on people's buying behaviour.

An international humanitarian conference to support Sudan organised by the EU, France and Germany will take place in Paris on Monday, marking a year of the war which has caused one of the largest population displacement worldwide.

Politicians and policymakers' eyes will also be on Italy this week as G7 foreign affairs ministers convene from Wednesday to Friday — with the Middle East, Russia's war in Ukraine and the stability of the Indo-Pacific region high on the agenda.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Turkey at crossroads: return to democracy or more repression
  2. Angry farmers block Brussels again, urge fix to 'unfair' prices
  3. Forced-labour profits booming, as EU mulls laws
  4. EU ministers call for social investment, amid budget cuts
Angry farmers block Brussels again, urge fix to 'unfair' prices

Following weeks of demonstrations across Europe, farmers returned to Brussels to protest over unfair competition in prices, as EU agriculture ministers met just a few metres away to discuss a response. The police used water cannon and tear gas.

Forced-labour profits booming, as EU mulls laws

Illegal profits from forced labour around the world have increased by 37 percent in the last decade to a total of $236bn a year — 73 percent of it comes from the commercial sexual exploitation of victims, new report shows.

Plenary session, single market and economy in focus this WEEK

This week, get ready to dive into another plenary session of the EU Parliament and an agenda packed with economic and financial issues, ahead of a special EU summit in Brussels that will focus on competitiveness and the economy.

Environment, Ukraine imports, fish and Easter this WEEK

This week, expect no more than talks on environment, agriculture and fisheries, including discussions between the Polish and Ukrainian governments over angry protests by Polish farmers objecting to cheap grain imports from Ukraine.

EU special summit, MEPs prep work, social agenda This WEEK

EU leaders gather in Brussels for a special two-day summit this week, while MEPs will prepare for the last plenary session of the legislature. In Italy, G7 foreign affairs ministers will convene from Wednesday to Friday.

Latest News

  1. EU special summit, MEPs prep work, social agenda This WEEK
  2. EU leaders condemn Iran, urge Israeli restraint
  3. UK-EU deal on Gibraltar only 'weeks away'
  4. Belgium declares war on MEPs who took Russian 'cash'
  5. Brussels Dispatches: Foreign interference in the spotlight
  6. Calling time on Amazon's monopolism and exploitation
  7. Resist backlash on deforestation law, green groups tell EU
  8. China's high-quality development brings opportunities to the world

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us