Trump, Ukraine and NGO sea rescues This WEEK

A week after the G20 summit in Hamburg, foreign affairs and US president Trump will be again on the EU agenda.

On Thursday and Friday (13-14 July), Donald Trump will be hosted in Paris by French president Emmanuel Macron to celebrate Bastille Day. US troops will participate in the traditional military parade to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the US entry in World War One.

Macron wants to "extend a hand" to Trump, so that he is not "isolated", and in order to bring him "back ...