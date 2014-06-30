MEPs decide Parliament top jobs this WEEK

Seven hundred and fifty one MEPs from 186 national parties will gather in Strasbourg this week, as the eighth European Parliament is formally constituted on Tuesday (1 July).

Despite losing more than 60 seats in May’s European elections, the centre-right EPP group remains the largest of seven political factions in the new parliament. There are no new additions among the seven groups – ranging from the far-left to to the eurosceptic right – after far-right MEPs led by France’s Marine Le ...