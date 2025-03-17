Ad
euobserver
The agenda for Thursday and Friday's meeting will also touch upon the Middle East, transatlantic relations, competitiveness, the EU budget, and migration (Photo: European Council)

EU summit, Ukraine military aid, German debt-brake in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ukraine and defence are expected to yet again top this week's Brussels summit, as EU leaders work to find ways to support the country amid very equivocal backing from Washington.

Building on discussions from the last special European Council less than two weeks ago — where Hungary withheld support for Ukraine but backed defence conclusions — the European Commi...

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

