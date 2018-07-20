Ad
euobserver
'All efforts to divide Europeans are in vain,' Jean-Claude Juncker (l) said ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump

Juncker White House trip trumps the agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Relations between the EU and the US will top the news agenda this week, with European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to the White House on Wednesday (25 July) - just days after US president Donald Trump called the EU a "foe".

Both sides said the meeting will focus on "improving transatlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership," with US tariffs on steel and aluminium and the threat of additional tariffs on cars at...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Trump did not misspeak on EU, says commission VP
EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation
EU is 'foe', as Trump seeks to make friends with Putin
'All efforts to divide Europeans are in vain,' Jean-Claude Juncker (l) said ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections