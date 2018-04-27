All eyes on the EU budget This WEEK

The starting pistol for negotiations on the next EU long-term budget will be fired next week when on Wednesday (2 May) commissioner Guenther Oettinger will present the European Commission's proposal on spending for 2021-27, and thus the first EU budget for the post-Brexit era.
Officials are working out the details to the very last minute over the weekend and into Labour Day (1 May).
But the commission is expected to propose...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
