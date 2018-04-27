Ad
euobserver
With the European Commission's budget proposal, the bloc's traditional haggling begins (Photo: Martin Vorel)

All eyes on the EU budget This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The starting pistol for negotiations on the next EU long-term budget will be fired next week when on Wednesday (2 May) commissioner Guenther Oettinger will present the European Commission's proposal on spending for 2021-27, and thus the first EU budget for the post-Brexit era.

Officials are working out the details to the very last minute over the weekend and into Labour Day (1 May).

But the commission is expected to propose...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Commission wants bigger post-Brexit budget
Media bosses demand EU push Malta on journalist killing
EU agrees budget to focus on defence, security and migration
EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government
With the European Commission's budget proposal, the bloc's traditional haggling begins (Photo: Martin Vorel)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections