EU and national parliaments debate economic policies next WEEK

Members of EU and national parliaments this week are looking at ways how to better coordinate economic policies, with negotiations on the next seven-year budget and on the single banking supervisor entering the final phase.
The commissioners for economics and social affairs will be grilled on Tuesday (29 January) by MEPs and some 100 members of national parliaments, as part of the "Parliamentary week on the European Semester for economic policy coordination."
The joint sessions wi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here