This WEEK in the European Union

Europe quietens down somewhat this week, as the European institutions wind down their activities and close for the Easter holidays, but this does not mean controversy also gets to take a vacation.
The question of sport rises up the European agenda at a time when athletes across Europe and around the world are calling for sport to be given special exceptions from the single market.
Monday will see an informal meeting of EU ministers responsible for sport take place in Brdo, Sloven...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here