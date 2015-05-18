Ad
euobserver
One year after the Maidan, EU leaders will meet in Riga to see where to go next (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Riga and red tape on EU agenda this WEEK

Agenda
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU will examine approaches to its southern and eastern neighborhood this week in attempts to address the urgent and strategic challenges on its doorstep.

The top issue is the situation in the Mediterranean, where thousands of migrants continue to cross the sea to Europe on a risky journey.

EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini will continue to work with member states and the United Nations on plans to "disrupt" migrant traffic...

euobserver

