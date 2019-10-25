Ad
British PM Boris Johnson will push for a vote on general elections on Monday (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

Brexit delay rolls into This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Next week would have been a historic week with the UK leaving the EU, but that is unlikely to happen just now.

The remaining 27 member states agreed on Friday (25 October) on an extension, but postponed deciding how long to delay the 31 October Brexit deadline.

As the European Parliament and most of the council of member states slides back into a comfortable autumn break, the EU-27 ambassadors will monitor events in London on Monday, as prime minister Boris Johnson pushes for sn...

British PM Boris Johnson will push for a vote on general elections on Monday (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

