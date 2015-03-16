Ad
Gazprom map: Russia's war on Ukraine continues to threaten EU supplies (Photo: gazprom.com)

EU leaders to debate 'Energy Union' this WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss energy security, Ukraine, and the EU economy at a regular summit on Thursday (19 March) and Friday.

Draft conclusions, seen by EUobserver, indicate they are ready to endorse plans for building new “interconnectors” so that Russia-dependent states can get access to gas or electricity if Russia cuts off supplies.

They note that “all member states attain the objective of 10 percent interconnections in 2020”.

The so-called Energy Union will also reinfor...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

