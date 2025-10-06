Two censure motions for von der Leyen, Gaza war anniversary, and defence plans This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is facing two new motions of censure in the European Parliament this week — one from The Left and one from the far-right Patriots, both of which were submitted after her State of the Union speech last month.
This is the second time in less than three months that she has had to face such a challenge.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
