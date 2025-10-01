Ad
euobserver
Italy and Greece issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on Israel to ensure the safety of the aid flotilla (Photo: Freedom Flotilla Coalition's Facebook)

Pressure and scrutiny of Israel mounts as aid flotilla approaches Gaza shore

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Pressure is mounting over the safety of the Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla as it edges closer to the Strip's shore, amid fears of an Israeli interception overnight Wednesday (1 October) to Thursday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Gaza-bound aid flotilla set to sail from Spain
Borrell speaks out on the EU's 'double standards' on Gaza, and US tariff failure
Nato washes hands of Gaza flotilla, as Israel clash looms
Gaza is teaching us painful lessons about Europe and the world
Gaza flotilla to livestream any Israeli attack, as EU leaders meet on sanctions
Listen: What the Gaza peace plan means for Palestinians, Israel, and Hamas
EU warns against Gaza-bound aid flotilla
EU waiting for Germany on sanctions, in growing anti-Israel mood
Italy and Greece issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on Israel to ensure the safety of the aid flotilla (Photo: Freedom Flotilla Coalition's Facebook)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections