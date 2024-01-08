New Belgian presidency, Red Sea tensions This WEEK

Returning from the Christmas holidays, the new Belgian EU Council presidency will host its first informal council this week, and the European Parliament's committees will resume their work in Brussels.
This week, attention will remain on ongoing tension in the Red Sea, where the EU is considering launching a new mission, after several attacks on cargo ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Israel's war in Gaza is also expected to be on the agen...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.