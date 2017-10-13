Brexit on EU summit table This Week

On Thursday and Friday (19-20 October), EU leaders will meet in Brussels, with Brexit as one of the main topics, after five rounds of talks with the UK.
They will say that not enough progress has been made to open the next phase of talks, on future relations and trade.
But EU leaders will first meet on Thursday (19 October) with British prime minster Theresa May when they'll discuss migration, the digital single market, and defence.
The leaders will also sit together for a ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
