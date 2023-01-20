Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron (l) and German chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of a previous EU summit last October (Photo: Council of the European Union)

New sanctions and democracy in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Paris and Berlin will try to relaunch German-French relations, which have strained as the two countries differ how they see Europe's changing role in the new emerging geopolitical setup.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz was expected in Paris on Sunday (22 January) to meet French president Emmanuel Macron before they lead a joint cabinet meeting to mark the Elysée Treaty signed on 22 January 1963, sealing their post-war reconciliation.

The UK, and Poland and France have been pushing...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

German foreign policy: between hesitancy and transparency
Russia on 'irreversible' path to clash with West, France says
EU mulls relaxing state-aid rules to help chip production
Time to put Antwerp's Russian diamonds on EU sanctions list
French president Emmanuel Macron (l) and German chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of a previous EU summit last October (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections