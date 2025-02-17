The EU’s long-term budget in focus This WEEK

Today, European leaders gather in Paris after French president Emmanuel Macron called for an emergency summit following the announcement of Ukraine peace talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
He will hold an informal meeting on the afternoon of Monday (17 February) with the heads of government of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.