Ad
euobserver
The EU wants to boost its crisis response through setting up a European voluntary corps for humanitarian aid (Photo: Stefan)

China comes to EU next WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

China will come to Europe this week (17-24 September) in the form of an EU-China summit, a separate bilateral business summit and a meeting of Chinese and European mayors.

Top brass will be out on both sides. Premier Wen Jiabao will be received by Herman Van Rompuy, EU Council President and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

The meeting comes as the world continues to watch European politicians struggle with the eurozone crisis. When German Chancellor Angela Merk...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Little enthusiasm for EU probe into China solar panels
The EU wants to boost its crisis response through setting up a European voluntary corps for humanitarian aid (Photo: Stefan)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections