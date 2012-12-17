Visas, human rights on EU-Russia agenda this WEEK

The signature of a small-time visa deal is likely to form the centrepiece of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's visit to Brussels.

The so-called upgraded visa facilitation agreement (VFA) is designed to reduce paperwork and delays for some classes of Russian citizens, such as officials, academics and businessmen.

The EU foreign service told this website the pact has been "held back" by Russia's last minute request to allow visa-free travel for its officials "which we have not been a...