Nato summit and key nature restoration vote This WEEK

Nato leaders will gather in Vilnius, on Tuesday and Wednesday (11 and 12 July), to discuss Ukraine's Nato membership bid, Sweden's application and defence plans.
While Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has previously said that Ukraine will not become a member until the war ends, leaders are expected to discuss "security guarantees" that will help Kyiv join the alliance after the war.
Nato allies are also expected to endorse a proposal t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
