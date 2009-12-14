This WEEK in the European Union

Brussels will be all-but empty during the last full working week of the year, as leaders head for the climate summit in Copenhagen and MEPs go to Strasbourg.

EU commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and EU parliament chief Jerzy Buzek will take a gaggle of commissioners and MEPs to the Danish capital for the climax of the talks on Thursday (17 December) and Friday.

With world leaders, including US president Barack Obama and Germany's Angela Merkel, also to attend, expectations ...