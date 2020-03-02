EU climate law and Thunberg visit This WEEK

The European Commission will unveil the first-ever EU climate law on Wednesday (4 March), to make its goal of reaching climate-neutrality by 2050 irreversible and legally-binding for all member states.

"The climate law will discipline everyone in the process [of the Green Deal], especially the political side, to take the necessary steps to deliver climate neutrality by 2050," the commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said ...