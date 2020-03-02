EU climate law and Thunberg visit This WEEK

The European Commission will unveil the first-ever EU climate law on Wednesday (4 March), to make its goal of reaching climate-neutrality by 2050 irreversible and legally-binding for all member states.
"The climate law will discipline everyone in the process [of the Green Deal], especially the political side, to take the necessary steps to deliver climate neutrality by 2050," the commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.