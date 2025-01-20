Ad
Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen during the World Economic Forum in 2020 (Photo: EU Commission)

Trump, Hungary, Davos, and first 2025 EP plenary This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The 78-year-old Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday (20 January) — amid uncertainty and fears in Europe over his unpredictable, aggressive, and confrontational nature and what this means for the future of transatlantic relations.

Ahead of the inauguration, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán urged the EU to end sanctions against Russia, arguing...

