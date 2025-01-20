Trump, Hungary, Davos, and first 2025 EP plenary This WEEK

The 78-year-old Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday (20 January) — amid uncertainty and fears in Europe over his unpredictable, aggressive, and confrontational nature and what this means for the future of transatlantic relations.
Ahead of the inauguration, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán urged the EU to end sanctions against Russia, arguing...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.